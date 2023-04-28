Footspeed allowed Holli Hyche to see the world, win national championships and be enshrined in five halls of fame. The latest and broadest — the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame — announced Hyche’s selection on Wednesday.
But those exploits might never have happened if Hyche let dyslexia prevent her from attending college.
That almost happened. Her illustrious track and field career at Indiana State University almost didn’t happen.
Without those years at ISU, Hyche probably wouldn’t be headed for induction into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame in Eugene, Oregon, or its induction ceremony scheduled for Sept. 14. She’s one of 14 track greats in the Hall’s Class of 2023, alongside icons such as hurdlers Edwin Moses and Renaldo Nehemiah, Olympic gold medalist sprinter Wyomia Tyus, ballcap-wearing middle-distance Olympic champ Dave Wottle and others.
“It’s an honor and a blessing,” Hyche said of her selection.
Hyche sprinted to four Indiana High School Athletic Association state championships at Perry Meridian High School, but struggled with tests in the classroom. Letters and numerals appeared backwards to her. She got diagnosed with dyslexia as a high school junior. Dyslexia involves a difficultly in reading related to the appreciation of individual sounds of spoken language, according to the Yale Center for Dyslexia and Creativity. It affects a person’s ability to speak, read and spell.
“If I read the [test] questions, I’d get it wrong,” Hyche explained, “but if somebody read it to me, I got it.”
Although the diagnosis helped Hyche understand her learning difficulties, it also left her thinking college wasn’t for her, despite several NCAA Division I programs recruiting her. Hyche’s late parents disagreed with their fleet-footed daughter.
“Basically, my parents wanted me to go,” Hyche recalled Wednesday by phone from Indianapolis. “But, they didn’t want me to go to a school that just focused on track. They wanted me to go to a school that focused on my academics.”
Specifically, they wanted her to attend a college experienced in helping students with learning disabilities. ISU offered a program to accommodate dyslexic students. The university in Terre Haute, just 80 miles southwest of where the Hyches lived, also has a top-flight track and field program guided then by two nationally renowned coaches — the late John McNichols and John Gartland.
Hyche decided to give Indiana State a try.
It turned out well, to say the least.
She won seven NCAA Division I sprint championships. That includes four in one season, her junior year of 1993, a feat achieved by only two other athletes, female or male. In ‘93, Hyche won NCAA sprint titles in the 55- and 200-meter races in the Indoor Championships, and the 100- and 200-meter races in the Outdoor Championships. Her winning time of 22.34 seconds in the 200 erased an NCAA record previously held by the late and legendary Florence Griffith Joyner.
Hyche became the first Hoosier woman to run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds.
Yes, anyone lucky or wise enough to wander over to ISU’s old home track facility, Marks Field, in the early 1990s got to witness one of the world’s fastest female runners. I consider myself among those fortunate onlookers, from my previous days of covering Sycamore sports for the Trib-Star.
After Hyche’s senior season, when she added two more NCAA sprint championships, she signed a professional track contract with Adidas and competed overseas in 1994. Hyche ran at world-class events and venues in Jamaica, Mexico, Germany, France, England, Brazil and elsewhere. Several European stadiums were packed for the competitions.
“It was fun,” she said. “It was a real good learning experience, just to see how they live over there and how much they enjoy track, compared to here.”
The learning experiences didn’t stop, even after an injury kept Hyche from reaching a spot on the U.S. team in the 1996 Summer Olympics at Atlanta. She returned to Terre Haute to finish the last steps of her academic requirements for her bachelor’s degree in recreation management from ISU.
That academic finish line proved just as personally important as all of her track championships. At 51 years old today, Hyche has spoken to young people and students many times about her running career and the learning obstacles she overcame. Graduation season is near for another generation of high school kids, and her advice remains the same for those coping with dyslexia and other learning difficulties.
“Don’t let that stop you from furthering your education, because there’s help out there,” Hyche said. “I try to keep them uplifted because it can get real hard.”
One difficult phase included having to sit out Sycamore meets in her first year at ISU, because of NCAA Proposition 48 academic requirements. “I had to buckle down,” Hyche said. Indeed, the Prop 48 policy meant Hyche would focus on studies and forego meets, but could work out, train and even enter some open meets, albeit without an official affiliation with the Sycamore team.
She won nearly all of those races. Heads turned.
Once Hyche reached her sophomore season, her winning times and abilities grabbed more attention.
“John [McNichols] and I knew we had recruited a good athlete, but I don’t think we knew how good until she was able to start racing in her sophomore year,” said Gartland, then coach of the ISU women’s track teams. “She started dominating sprint races right from the start. She improved every year, culminating in seven individual NCAA titles.”
Along the way, Hyche continued the extra steps necessary for many dyslexic students, such as careful note taking while reading.
“Holli worked hard for her academic accomplishments here,” Gartland recalled Wednesday. “Our Athletic Studies Program, then headed by Dr. Cathy Baker, provided the avenue she needed to succeed as a student.”
Success never went to Hyche’s head. Her selfless style showed in the 1994 NCAA Outdoor Championships in Boise, Idaho, when she decided to anchor the Sycamores’ 4-by-100-meter relay team, instead of saving energy for two individual races. Hyche was the “consummate teammate,” Gartland said.
“If she ran in that relay, it could have affected her open races in the 100 and 200,” Gartland explained. “We offered her the chance to not run the relay, but she insisted on running that relay because two of her best friends were on that relay also. That team ended up third in the NCAA Meet because Holli unselfishly ran on it.”
These days, Hyche works as an inventory control specialist at GMC in Whitestown, northwest of Indianapolis, and just moved into a new house in suburban Indy. She and her wife plan to attend the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame ceremony this fall. To any kids hoping to reach the top level of track and field, Hyche offers one piece of advice — work hard.
“I would tell them the same thing my parents told me — never take your talent for granted,” Hyche said. “What God gave you, God can take. Consider each practice like a track meet, then you’ll see the results in the real meets.”
Study. Practice like the real thing. Be humble. Lifelong lessons for us all.
