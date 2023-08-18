The care and health of Indiana's environment matters.
Hoosiers expressed that sentiment in the most recent Hoosier Survey conducted annually by the respected Bowen Center for Public Affairs at Ball State University.
In the Hoosier Survey released in December, 51.2% of residents said "protection of the environment should be given priority even at the risk of curbing economic growth." A smaller segment, 38.3%, said the opposite — that "economic growth should be protected even if the environment suffers to some extent." Ten percent gave no answer.
The survey also showed that 58% of Hoosiers said Indiana's state government is doing too little to protect the environment.
The power structure in the Indiana Legislature should reflect that desire for environmental responsibility, but its 21st-century track record shows otherwise. The Indiana General Assembly routinely dismisses efforts to protect the state's natural resources through any sort of regulation.
And that environmental disinterest from the Legislature — where one political party dominates under supermajority rule — would seem acceptable if that's what most Hoosiers wanted. But as the survey says, that's not what most Hoosiers want. (See the survey results online at bowencenterforpublicaffairs.org/institutes/policy-research/hoosier-survey.)
The importance of having an effective guardian of the state's water, air, soil and forests intensifies when environmental concerns hit close to home.
Such concerns arise year after year, including two issues this summer with connections to the Wabash Valley.
One involves a proposed project by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation for an estimated $2-billion, 35-mile pipeline to transfer up to 100 million gallons of water daily from a Wabash River aquifer in Tippecanoe County to supply the needs of a high-tech industrial park in Boone County, according to Lafayette Journal Courier, Indiana Capital Chronicle and WTHR news reports.
Another case involves a proposed carbon sequestration project by Wabash Carbon Services affecting Vigo and Vermillion counties. Its backers promise the facility would generate 200 good-paying jobs, but area residents are concerned about the environmental impact of the company's plans to operate two deep underground injection wells for carbon dioxide produced at its West Terre Haute facilities. Turnouts have been high at community forums on the issue.
As for the cross-state Wabash River pipeline plan, a water expert hired by the state said early studies show the Lafayette-area aquifer can supply the project's needs in Boone County, where water resources are inadequate for the venture. The IEDC hasn't released official results of testing, though, and a forthcoming report is expected to clarify those expectations, the Chronicle reported.
Still, residents and community officials rightly have lots of questions about a project that seems inevitable, given that Eli Lilly broke ground on a $3.7-billion facility at the Boone County industrial park — LEAP Lebanon — in April, according to a story on the state of Indiana's official website.
One of those questions should be on the minds of other Wabash River communities like Terre Haute: Even if this particular plan to transfer up to 100 million gallons of groundwater daily from an underground aquifer near the Wabash won't deplete water resources for Tippecanoe County communities, what would prevent other across-state industrial projects from tapping into aquifers in other towns, or even once again in Lafayette?
Apparently nothing.
Legislation introduced in last spring's Indiana General Assembly session would have allowed the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to regulate projects to withdraw 10 million gallons of groundwater daily through a permit process. That legislation — House Bill 1556, authored by Rep. Mike Aylesworth, a Republican from Hebron — died in the Indiana House's Natural Resources Committee. (See HB 1556's path at iga.in.gov/legislative/2023/bills/house/1556/details.)
With the carbon sequestration project in Vigo and Vermillion counties, legislation specific to that venture — Senate Bill 451, approved by the General Assembly and signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb last April — gave the state control over the project, another point of contention for some local officials and residents.
Even if the cross-state water pipeline and the carbon sequestration project prove to be environmentally sound, state officials and backers shouldn't be surprised by resistance and skepticism. Indiana's track record of monitoring its environment isn't impressive.
A 2022 report by the Environmental Integrity Project on the 50th anniversary of the U.S. Clean Water Act found Indiana led the nation in polluted waterways. An EPA report, updated in May, showed Indiana had the third-most releases of toxic chemicals per square mile among the states. And, the state Legislature continually takes backward steps, such as stripping protections for wetlands in recent sessions, contradicting the spirit of landmark efforts to preserve those important resources, including the stellar Healthy Rivers Initiative by former Gov. Mitch Daniels that helped set aside gems like the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area.
If Indiana's political leaders want Hoosiers from every corner of the state to be confident in its projects, they need to take better care of the Hoosier environment.
