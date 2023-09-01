A great blue heron gobbling a bluegill at J.I. Case Wetland Wildlife Refuge as hikers stroll the rim of the 50-acre lake.
A bald eagle swooping to nab a carp from the waters of Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area.
Those two scenes play out daily at two popular wetlands retreats on opposite sides of Vigo County. The Case Wetland, adjacent to Hawthorn Park, opened to the public in 1986.
Wabashiki debuted in 2010 as former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels’ landmark Heathy Rivers Initiative began preserving spaces along the Wabash River watershed.
Terre Hauteans and Hoosiers are rightly proud of such eye-catching, peaceful recreational spots.
But despite the presence of those natural ecological havens, Indiana isn’t a safe place for a wetlands right now.
Many of the state’s marshes, swamps, bogs and other watery places — less gorgeous than a Wabashiki or Case wetlands, yet equally important — face an uncertain future.
And their fate matters significantly to Hoosiers, who may or may not realize that wetlands purify and recharge their drinking water resources, store storm water unleashed by nasty weather and thus prevent flooding, and provide a habitat for those heron, eagles and other wildlife.
And those wetlands provide those services for free, reducing the burden on taxpayer-funded water treatment utilities and insurance costs for storm damages.
A majority of Hoosiers appreciate a healthy wetlands network and environment and want those protected. Statewide surveys show those desires. In last year’s Hoosier Survey by the Bowen Center for Public Affairs, 58% of residents said Indiana state government was doing too little to protect the environment, and 51.2% believe protecting the environment should take precedence over economic growth. And in the 2022 Audubon Great Lakes survey, 94% of Hoosiers said state leaders should either strengthen (49%) or maintain (45%) current wetland protections.
Instead, a majority of their state legislators have enacted laws allowing development projects to eliminate wetlands, as if those places in nature are a bothersome impediment.
The consequences of the Indiana General Assembly loosening of laws protecting wetlands are being felt already, just two years after state lawmakers did so.
The 2021 Senate Enrolled Act 389 erased a 2003 law requiring a permit from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for projects involving construction and development in state-regulated wetlands, and ended enforcement proceedings against violators of existing wetlands laws. It also rolled back requirements for construction projects to mitigate the loss of wetlands or replace them.
Three lawmakers who co-authored the legislation were members of a builders association that lobbied for the change, the Indianapolis Star reported.
SEA 389 took effect in the summer of 2021. In the short time it’s been in place, the state has OK’d project permits — or decided a permit wasn’t necessary — leading to the destruction of 350 acres of Hoosier wetlands, according to IDEM data cited by the Hoosier Environmental Council. Only 85.7 acres of those lost 350 required mitigation, the HEC concludes. That means 261 acres of wetlands are just gone.
Three-hundred and 50 acres may not seem like much, but Indiana doesn’t have a lot of wetlands to spare. Barely 10% of the state’s original wetlands remain, HEC figures show.
On top of that, a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this year significantly restricts which bodies of water can be protected under the landmark 1972 federal Clean Water Act. Only wetlands that have a continuous surface connection to federally protected waterways, making them “indistinguishable” from those federal waters, are protected by the Clean Water Act, the Supremes ruled.
Their decision opens the door for states to strip away regulations of commercial development on wetlands.
Prior to the decision, 80% of Indiana wetlands had federal protection. Now, it’s around 20%, said Indra Frank, HEC director of environmental health and water policy.
Indiana has 800,000 acres of wetlands left. That number used to be in the millions. After the Supreme Court ruling, just 160,000 acres of Hoosier wetlands remain federally protected. That puts the remaining 640,000 under the jurisdiction of a state government that just two years ago loosened its own wetlands protections.
That’s not good. The loss of 350 acres of Indiana wetlands in a mere two years could seem small in the very near future.
“Actually, what you see in this data is probably less than you will see going forward,” Frank said Wednesday.
Meanwhile, added pressure will be felt by resources and facilities supplying clean drinking water, flood risks will increase and wildlife habitat will disappear.
While recognizable wetlands such as Wabashiki have secured protection, many less conspicuous wetlands in the state now don’t.
“Despite the fact they’re not as visible or striking, they’re still reducing flooding, and recycling and recharging groundwater,” Frank said.
In this year’s General Assembly session, a hastily introduced amendment sought to make it even harder for a wetlands to be classified in the more protected categories, contradicting the findings of the Legislature’s own Indiana Wetlands Task Force, as the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported. The amendment failed to pass.
Undoubtedly, the same attempt will happen again in next year’s session, especially in the wake of the Supreme Court decision.
The best hope, a long-shot, is that someone from the state’s ruling, super-majority Republican Party champions the cause of wetlands protection. That’s what most Hoosiers want.
