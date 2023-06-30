Change was occurring right at the feet of Arthur Feinsod and Mary Kramer in the couple’s final hours of residency in Terre Haute.
Moving company crew members nudged them out of the chairs they were sitting in Wednesday afternoon, and hauled that furniture out to a waiting truck.
Feinsod and Kramer, who’ve lived in Terre Haute for nearly all of the 21st century, moved to New Mexico this week.
That change is a fitting cap to the couple’s 22-year run in this community. The duo helped show Terre Haute that it could accomplish something that humans resist, especially those of us who call this town home — change. Kramer and Feinsod also pursued projects that became examples of what’s possible when this community uses teamwork.
Two prime examples were the 2013 Year of the River, which Kramer coordinated in her longtime role as Wabash Valley Art Spaces executive director, and the Inter-Faith Council of the Wabash Valley, a diverse group Feinsod helped assemble. Those two projects were both herculean and yet simply doable, thanks to Hautean teamwork.
“I found the commitment of people involved in a project like that — the Year of the River — and with Arthur’s [project], the level was extraordinary,” Kramer said Wednesday, a bit breathless from the tasks of moving.
Throughout 2013, residents of Terre Haute and surrounding towns collaborated unlike any time before, united by the region’s prime natural resource — the Wabash River. It was impressive.
Organizations that rarely interact joined forces to conduct special events like art exhibitions, talks by historians and artists, poetry readings and literary events, river-based college courses, concerts, cleanups of the river and Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area, tree plantings, and removals of invasive honeysuckle along the banks. Songwriters and musicians recorded two albums of Wabash-inspired music. A local contingent traveled to the Indiana Statehouse to speak before the Indiana General Assembly honoring the 100th anniversary of Terre Haute composer Paul Dresser’s “On the Banks of the Wabash (Far Away)” becoming the official state song. Sullivan County eighth-graders and teachers rafted down the river.
The Year of the River’s calendar included 310 events in 2013.
Kramer gracefully orchestrated the process, watching new connections being made across west-central Indiana.
It revealed the promise of the community, as have other projects Kramer has led or lent support to, such as Turn to the River, which is finally making the logical and attractive connection between Wabash Avenue and the downtown to the Wabash River; the Terre Haute Cultural Trail, which recognizes historic residents whose contributions changed the nation and world, including an upcoming piece commemorating the Lost Creek Settlement; Art Spaces’ 21 outdoor sculptures; and the revival of Herz-Rose Park on the city’s north side.
“Terre Haute has extraordinary potential as a community,” Feinsod said, “and watching the community come together on important social and ethical issues was very rewarding.”
The formation of the Inter-Faith Council of the Wabash Valley required such a willingness to collaborate. It’s an organization comprised of members of various religious faiths and committed to fostering love, respect and inclusion and standing against hatred, injustice, bigotry and racism. In 2023 America, that kind of coalition takes deep effort to build and sustain. Feinsod helped co-found the council.
The group made its voice heard. It got involved in efforts to raise awareness of the injustices carried out in a 1901 lynching in Terre Haute, a string of 13 executions at the Terre Haute Federal Correctional Complex, gun violence and mass shootings, the dismissal of several members of the Vigo County School Corp.’s diversity task force, and other local, state, national and global concerns.
“We took some strong stands,” Feinsod said of the council.
As Feinsod — a retired Indiana State University theater professor — heads to New Mexico with his wife, he sees the Inter-Faith Council continuing strongly in the hands of other leaders, such as Sister Paula Damiano and Sister Barbara Battista of the Sisters of Providence. “I don’t think [the council] is going to die anytime soon,” said Feinsod, who is Jewish. He called his fellow members “an extraordinary group of people.”
Feinsod and Kramer moved to Terre Haute in 2001 from Connecticut. Both have lived in several places across the country.
Kramer, now 68, was born in Annapolis, Md., where her father taught at St. John’s College. She’s also lived in Massachusetts, Vermont, New Mexico, Mexico, Connecticut and Indiana.
Feinsod, 72, grew up on Long Island, N.Y., the son of a father who fought in the Battle of the Bulge and helped liberate a concentration camp and a mother who counseled adults going back to college and helped form the American Association of Retired Persons. His education and teaching career took Feinsod to Massachusetts, California, back to New York, Connecticut and Indiana.
Terre Haute became their longtime home, and they “moved the needle” here as the city’s downtown, natural resources and cultural offerings have bloomed. Kramer quipped that she’s been described as an arm-twister and a bulldog in working to make things happen. “I don’t think of myself as a bulldog,” she said, with a laugh.
Feinsod said, “I don’t have any regrets — and I don’t think Mary does either — in pushing [for changes].”
While the indeed found a uniquely strong reluctance toward change in Terre Haute, they also met new friends and people they’ll remember fondly, from theater students to retired arts volunteers, old and young, and from all backgrounds. They intend to return for visits and fun.
They’re grateful to the people in this place.
“I want to say thank you so much for supporting us and our work. Just keep going,” Kramer said to Terre Haute. “I think it’s one of the best kept secrets in the state and maybe the United States.”
Her husband added, “Thank you to Terre Haute for being such an extraordinary place with extraordinary people.”
