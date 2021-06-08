A West Terre Haute maker of machined components, along with a Pennsylvania firm, has been awarded a more than $24.96 million contract from the U.S. Department of Defense for the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, Maine.
Marion Manufacturing in West Terre Haute and Augustine Die & Mold Inc. were awarded a $24,960,614 "firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract" to provide various machined items, to support a wide variety of naval maintenance, overhaul and modernization projects, the Department of Defense reported for its contracts for June 4.
Half of the work will be done in West Terre Haute and half in Somerset, Pa, with all work expected to be completed in June 2026.
Marion Manufacturing is a manufacturer of machined components for the aerospace, heavy duty equipment and Department of Defense industries, located in West Terre Haute and in Morton, Ill. The family, women owned certified small business established in 1996.
