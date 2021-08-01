Marian University has donated 67 gently used beds and 67 nightstands to the Indiana Sheriffs’ Youth Ranch, which is in rural Clay County.
The youth ranch is a 62-acre not-for-profit youth training retreat under development for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime statewide
“Marian University’s donation couldn’t come at a better time, as we are restarting post-COVID construction on our Youth Cabins for teens’ overnights, weekend retreats and weeklong leadership camps,” said former Marion County Sheriff John Layton, youth ranch founder and board president
Layton said the $46,000 in-kind donation resulted from casual conversations about Marian University’s desire to pass along the beds and dressers to another good cause.
“We were delighted to learn the furniture could find a meaningful second life assisting sheriffs and deputies in mentoring aspiring first responders, bonding with those less fortunate and comforting teens after traumatic life experiences,” said Crystal Clark, custodial operations manager.
Clark’s father, retired IMPD Sgt. Alan Driver, volunteers at the youth ranch and knows of its steady progress and needs. Driver often connects the sheriffs’ and deputies’ nonprofit project with cash contributors and in-kind donors, but he is best known for teaching youth ranchers about drone use, safe ATV riding, catch-and-release fishing and archery.
Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel, youth ranch vice president, also helped on the project. “Sheriff Noel’s volunteers and moving truck showed up early and didn’t leave until our moving mission was complete,” Layton said.
To donate tax-deductible goods, services or funding, call the Youth Ranch at 317-460-4242, email ScottMinier@yahoo.com or writeto ISYR, 5325 N. State Road 59, Brazil, IN 47834.
