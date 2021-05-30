About 40 people gathered between the Vigo County Courthouse and Terre Haute City Hall Saturday afternoon in a march to draw attention to social justice changes they hope to see.
The local rally was one of numerous such events nationwide being conducted this weekend in observance of the one-year-anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man in Minneapolis who died while face down and restrained on pavement as a police officer knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. The police officer was subsequently convicted of murder charges in the case.
Floyd’s death also brought attention to other cases of alleged police misconduct, including the case in Louisville of Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed in her bed by police officers in March 2020 as they executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment.
An organization calling itself Change of Terre Haute was founded by Terre Haute resident Erick Beverly last year “to keep spreading peace and love through the Vigo community,” according to his group’s statement of purpose. “Our goal is to bring change to Terre Haute providing a service like no other.”
Beverly said he led the peaceful rally Saturday in hopes that people would not forget what happened to victims of police violence and to promote changes reduce such instances in the future.
The march proceeded 10 blocks down the blocked-off Wabash Avenue to the Terre Haute Police Department, then back to the courthouse. As the protesters marched, Beverly shouted into his bullhorn the names of George and Breonna as the crowd answered his call with Floyd and Taylor. He shouted, “Black lives,” and the crowd answered, “Matter.” When he shouted, “No justice!”, marchers answered, “No peace!” He also cried out, “Hands up!” The crowd answered, “Don’t shoot!”
Among those participating in the event was Beverly’s mother, Nina Johns, who drove from Arizona to back her son’s efforts and support the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I’ve always told my son that if you believe in something, you need to support it,” Johns said. “So, here I am, as a mother, supporting my son. And I think he’s doing an awesome job of promoting the change we all want to see in this world,”
Beverly’s cousin, Joshua Loftson of Terre Haute, also joined in the march. He said he feels like he should be a part of anything that helps bring about positive changes for people of color.
“Terre Haute is a good community and we really don’t have many problems with our police,” Loftson said. “We’re a ‘Level Above’, you know, like the city slogan says, so we need to show the rest of the country that if we can make some positive changes here, they can do the same thing in their own communities.”
Ashley Akoms of Terre Haute was at the rally with her husband, Eugene, sons Malik, 15, and Elija, 10, and her niece Alysia, 10.
“I try to teach them [her children] to do the right thing. And I just hope that when they go out, that they come home,” she said.
Lauren Coons said she was there because she has two biracial sons, ages 7 and 2, and she wants to be part of the change so that they can have better opportunities as they go through life.
Change of Terre Haute is not just about Black lives, Beverly said. It represents every race. He said he doesn’t seek credit or recognition for his role. “We should be commending the people who gathered” and peacefully marched, he said.
After the rally ended, Beverly thanked everyone for being there and protesting peacefully.
“We will see change,” he said.
