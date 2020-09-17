The Maple Center for Integrative Health will host an eight-week Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction Course from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 29 through Nov. 17.
A free information session, set for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, is required unless other arrangements have been made. Sign up at https://www.maplecenter.org/bookings-checkout/information-session-for-mbsr-course
The course will include an all-day retreat Nov. 8.
This course is an invitation to open to greater balance and participation in your life. Course instructor Linda F. Brown is a licensed clinical psychologist and a Certified MBSR Instructor through the Center for Mindfulness at University of Massachusetts. This program originally was developed by Jon Kabat-Zinn.
All sessions will be live and interactive on the Zoom video conferencing app.
Participants will need a desktop computer or laptop with reliable internet service and a relatively quiet place to participate. Course cost is $100, compared to the normal cost of $300, courtesy of sponsor, The Larry P. Fleschner Memorial Foundation.
Scholarships are available, through private donors, for those in need of financial assistance. A scholarship form can be obtained at www.maplecenter.org or at the center at 1801 N. Sixth St., Suite 600. Must be age 18 or older.
Register at www.maplecenter.org or call 812-234-8733.
