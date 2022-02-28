Maple center showcase for healthy living set for March 19

The Maple Center for Integrative Health will present City of Wellness: A Showcase for Healthy Living in the Wabash Valley from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19 at Mussallem Union, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The event is free to the public thanks to sponsor support. Sponsors include Gibson Real Estate, Morgan Stanley, Coleman Cancer Center Foundation, First Financial Bank, Gibson Foundation, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Larry P. Fleschner Foundation, and Union Health.
"City of Wellness" will include 20 speakers and 26 exhibitors. Attendees can learn the ins and outs of healthy living from professionals and discover all the the options available on a path to a healthier and happier lifestyle.
For more information on the event, visit www.cityofwellness.info. For questions, call 812-234-8733 or email info@maplecenter.org.
Among the topics and presenters will be:
• Get Your Brain Back Into High Gear and Is It My Hormones, Doc? by Dr. Kathleen Stienstra;
• Plantar Fasciitis Relief by Nancy Humphries, owner of Blue Dragonfly Massage;
• What is Acudetox and other practices that support a life in recovery by Lindsey Skelton;
• Mindful Eating: Enjoying Every Bite! by Jean Kristeller, author of "The Joy of Half a Cookie" and a psychologist;
• Ayurveda: The art of living in balance with your unique body mind constitution by Devaki Lammet, Ayurvedic health counselor and owner of Ananda Wellness, Terre Haute;
• Beyond the spa model of massage & forward to functional movement, posture, pain, & performance by Charlie Peebles, Indiana State University massage therapy coordinator and program instructor;
• The Power of Your Breath by Danielle Bryan, owner of Illumination Wellness;
• Staying Healthy with the Seasons, A Chinese Medicine Perspective by Chris Leininger;
• Partnering with Someone Living with Dementia: Gems for the Journey, by by Elizabeth Collins;
• Employee Wellness Programs by Marilyn Byrd, director of employee health at Union Hospital;
• Navigating Change & Uncertainty with the Power of Movement & Heart Coherence, by Denver Hudson.
For a full list visit www.cityofwellness.info.
