Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a 31-year-old man was recovered Sunday from Rockville Lake.
At 4:24 p.m., Parke County 911 received a call that an adult male was missing in the water.
Witnesses were able to assist in narrowing the search to an area just past a roped-off swimming area near a concrete dock.
Conservation Officer divers were able to recover the victim at 5:02 p.m. in 14 feet of water.
Lifesaving efforts were undertaken, and the victim was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton, where he was pronounced dead, according to an Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release.
Identity is being withheld pending family notifications.
