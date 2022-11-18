Tina Haney stepped out into the cold morning air Friday to open her car trunk as she prepared to enter an alley behind St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in downtown Terre Haute.
Soon the car trunk would be filled with turkey, potatoes, green beans and many more food items from a free Thanksgiving dinner distribution from Manna From Seven.
“This means a lot because I am raising two grandkids, two little girls,” Haney said. “We live on Social Security; so, for us, this dinner is really a good thing. It would be horrible if we didn’t have this because I don’t know what I would feed the children.”
Vehicles were lined up bumper to bumper from Fourth Avenue going south to St. Stephens at 217 N. Seventh Street.
Each vehicle was marked with numbers on the front windshield. The first number represented the number of families to be served and the second was the number of turkeys needed.
“We expect to help 650 families,” said Susan Seitz of Manna from Seven. It is the third year for the group’s free Thanksgiving dinner distribution.
“We moved into St. Stephens three years ago Nov. 1. Manna from Seven originated with a group of seven people who wanted to get out and do something for the community. One day we were just sitting around a table and one of our seven said, ‘manna from seven,’ and it stuck,” Seitz said.
In addition to Seitz, the seven include Julie Sitarski, John and Margie Jenkins, Mike and Kay Cahill, and Bill Cowan.
The nonprofit was formed in February 2019. The name Manna From Seven is a reference to the Old Testament story of manna from heaven – the food that God gave to the Israelites in the exodus after the food they had brought with them out of Egypt had run out.
“This will help out so much,” said Stacey Goodman, as she sat in a van with her husband, Albert, waiting to receive food items. “This is our first time for this. We was so worried about having Thanksgiving and this is just a God send.”
Beth Osmon was picking up food for five families.
“It is food on the table for the families. It has been hard this year,” Osmon said, adding she doesn’t know what she would have done without the dinner distribution. “I have come to this before and I would have nothing without this. I am helping get food for my neighbors because they can’t get out right now.”
Manna From Seven bought turkeys from donated funds for the dinner distribution and also purchased margarine.
“We also got a surprise gift,” Seitz said. “We got a phone call from Pastor Tracy (Hamilton) at Covenant Cooperative Ministries who said he had a (refrigerator) that just went down and is full of croissants, do you want some? So we picked up about 80 cases of croissants,” Seitz said.
“Of course there is Bob Baesler (owner of Baesler’s Market), who is like a miracle worker. He called me and said he has 600 four-pound hams and 600 eight-pound bags of potatoes just to give to us. His marketing person put it on Facebook and in 36 hours it was paid for,” Seitz said.
“It is $12,000 worth of food paid by Duke Energy, Saturn Petcare and First Farmers Bank and Bob Baesler himself matched the first $2,500,” Seitz said.
In addition to Manna from Seven, Baesler’s also worked with Hamilton Center to provide 720 families with food, which is included in the $12,000 raised.
“So every family will get potatoes, and either a ham or a turkey, and some of those turkeys are 10 or 11 pounds and some are 21 pounds,” Seitz said.
Other food items included various cereals, corn muffin mixes, gravy mix, cans of beans, cans of butterscotch pudding plus other food items.
Manna From Seven has more than 100 volunteers that help weekly and with home deliveries. On Friday, at least 20 volunteers were helping distribute the donated food.
Volunteer Tim Pittman said he has been “helping out for about a year and half now and it is just a great way to give back to the community. So many people need help. I took a day off today using vacation to do this, but it is worth it,” said Pittman, who works at Great Dane trailers.
Dan Bradley, former president of Indiana State University, helped distribute food for his first year of volunteering with Manna. He passed out chips amid an assembly line of food donations. “I am just happy to help,” he said.
Jane Penry has been volunteering two years.
“Susan (Seitz) was my neighbor and we were walking and she asked if we would join them and I said okay, and I am here as many times as I can be. I love it,” Penry said. “I am retired so I have plenty of time to give back,” said the former teacher at North Clay Middle School in Clay County.
Volunteer Don Bonsall is also retired, after working at Indiana State University and Ball State University, and has been volunteering for two years. “This seemed like a worthwhile project to volunteer … and I wanted to give back. I have been fortunate,” Bonsall said.
