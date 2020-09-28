Manhunt ends when suspect gets in head-on crash

A three-week manhunt ended early Monday morning with the suspect in custody after he crashed a pickup truck head-on into a semitrailer, said Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom.

Sheriff’s investigators had been working for several weeks with officers from Vigo County, Crawford County and the U.S. Marshals Service in an attempt to locate Dalton Hood, 21, of West York, Illinois.

Hood had been the primary suspect in a three-county crime spree, in which multiple vehicles had been stolen. Some of those vehicles were later found crashed or burnt. Police also believe Hood was a suspect in a northern Sullivan County theft from a residence, which was caught on camera last week.

Officials early Monday morning received information that Hood might be in Shelburn, the sheriff said in a news release. Sullivan city and county officers immediately responded, and they spotted Hood on Maple Street driving a 1990 Toyota pick-up truck.

As police attempted to stop Hood, he fled north before turning westbound on Jefferson Street.

When Hood came up to the U.S, 41 intersection, he turned south onto the northbound lane of U.S. 41 and collided head-on with a northbound semitrailer. After the crash Hood got out of the pickup truck and ran west. Officers chased and caught him.

Sheriff Cottom said Hood, who was not injured in the crash or during the apprehension, had dyed his hair orange in a failed attempt to conceal his identity. The pickup that Hood was driving had been reported stolen from Vigo County.

The semi driver, Murrell L. Bedwell, 69, of Shelburn, was not injured.

Hood was taken to Sullivan County Jail where he was booked on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting law enforcement, both felony counts, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and leaving scene of a property damage crash.

Hood also was served with Indiana warrants for auto theft, conversion, residential entry, criminal mischief and railroad trespass.

His bonds on the Indiana charges total $52,000, the sheriff said.

Additionally, a hold was placed on Hood by Crawford County, Illinois, for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm.

Vigo County officials are also investigating incidents related to Hood, Cottom said.