Multiple, self-inflicted stab wounds to the upper torso have been determined to be the cause of death of the Terre Haute man involved in a three-hour barricade incident Monday at a north-side KFC.
Ronnie DeWayne Arndell, 44, was found unresponsive inside the restaurant at Fort Harrison Road and Lafayette Avenue when police entered the building Monday afternoon.
Vigo County Coroner Dr. Susan Amos said manner of death is suicide.
Police were called to the KFC before 11 a.m. Monday on a report of an employee brandishing a pair of scissors and threatening people inside the restaurant. Those people left the building, and when police arrived Arndell was the only person inside.
Police were able to contact Arndell during the incident, but once he stopped communicating, officers became concerned and entered the restaurant. Arndell was found lying face down and unresponsive.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died of his injuries, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.