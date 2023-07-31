A man wanted in Vermilion County, Illinois, was apprehended in northern Vigo County by the Vigo County Sheriff's Office, the Terre Haute Police Department and Indiana State Police police said Monday.
The wanted man was sought on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm. He fled into a large field near Devonald Avenue and Erickson Street, possibly with a firearm.
THPD officers coordinated with other the agencies to assist in establishing a large perimeter, and the Special Response Team, with negotiators, was able to drive its armored vehicle through fields and wooded areas until the suspect was located.
Negotiators spoke with the suspect until he surrendered without further incident about 2 p.m.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois as well as the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office.
The man's name had not been published by police as of Monday morning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.