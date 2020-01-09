Man takes plea in February '19 shooting case

A Brazil man pleaded guilty in Vigo County on Thursday to an amended charge of disorderly conduct in connection with what police described as a drug deal gone bad in February.
Dylan Jackson, 20, pleaded guilty to the Class B misdemeanor and received a sentence of 180 days on home detention. He had already served the sentence as of Thursday's hearing.
Jackson was originally charged with aggravated battery as a Level 3 felony in connection with the shooting of Dwayne Washington Jr., 24.
Police were called to the area of Schall and Rose avenues on a report of gunfire Feb. 21. Both Jackson and Washington suffered gunshot wounds.
In November, a jury found Washington not guilty of robbery and theft of a firearm during the two-day trial in Vigo Superior Court 3.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jackson told police he was in contact with Washington via social media when they agreed to meet on the city's east side. Washington reportedly got into a car with Jackson and another person. During a marijuana transaction, both Washington and Jackson pulled out firearms and exchanged gunshots, police said.
In the plea agreement entered Thursday, Jackson admitted to "tumultuous conduct" during the incident.
