A Vigo County man is seeking $700,000 in damages in a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department and a deputy, alleging civil rights violations during his arrest in April 2018.
Jon Chris McKinney, 50, has claimed Deputy Scott Brown used excessive force during the arrest of McKinney at McKinney’s residence on North Hunt Street.
In the lawsuit filed by Indianapolis attorneys William N. Riley and Anne Medlin Lowe, McKinney said he was awakened by someone outside his home so he went outside to investigate because he had been burglarized in the past.
McKinney said he got in his vehicle to look for a suspect vehicle after hearing a car door slam, but he could not find the vehicle.
McKinney said he did, however, see a Vigo County Sheriff’s vehicle parked near the intersection of Hunt and East Old Maple so he stopped to talk to the deputy.
McKinney said after exchanging unpleasant words, the deputy followed him home and became aggressive, then battered him while trying to place McKinney in handcuffs.
Another deputy who arrived at the scene used a taser on McKinney, the court document said.
McKinney claims he did not resist.
The claim against the sheriff’s department asserts breach of duty for improperly training, authorizing, encouraging or directing officers on proper use of force.
Sheriff John Plasse declined to comment Tuesday, saying he had not seen a copy of McKinney’s complaint.
No court dates have been set in the case at this time.
Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.