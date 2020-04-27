A Fillmore man died Monday morning when his pickup truck was struck by a train in eastern Putnam County.
At 11:44 a.m., CSX Railroad dispatch center reported the crash on Putnam County Roads 300 East and 50 North at Fillmore.
Putnam County Sheriff Scott Stockton said the train conductor reported the train was westbound and the railroad crossing arms were down when the truck drove around the stop arms and stopped on the tracks. The driver got out of the truck prior to being struck.
Sheriff’s deputies, Indiana State Police, CSX Police and the Putnam County Coroner’s office responded to the scene. The driver, whose name police did not release, was the only occupant of the truck.
The incident remains under investigation.
