Felony charges have been dismissed for a Terre Haute man arrested in connection with a 2018 shooting and gang activity.
Quebec Duarte, 21, was convicted of maintaining a common nuisance, a Class A misdemeanor, in Vigo Superior Court 3 on Thursday. The conviction was the result of a plea agreement.
Duarte had faced felony charges of criminal organization activity and dealing marijuana following a police investigation into gunfire at a party in the 700 block of South Fifth Street. Several other people were also arrested after the incident which was linked to a group called the “No Cap Militia.”
The plea agreement, reached in March 2019, called for Duarte to submit to random drug screens and to complete 100 hours of community service in exchange for a misdemeanor guilty plea at the end of a year.
