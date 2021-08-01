A Westfield man has been sentenced to five years in prison for wire fraud and money laundering.
George S. Blankenbaker Jr., 56, also will serve three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay over $1.5 million in restitution.
According to court documents, Blankenbaker Jr., 56, was charged April with wire fraud and money laundering after an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation.
Federal prosecutors on Friday said that between May 2008 and August 2016, Blankenbaker created three business entities, Stargrower Commercial Bridge Loan Fund 1 LLC, Stargrower Asset Management LLC and EDU Holding Trust. He later used these entities, which he owned and managed, in the execution of a Ponzi and money laundering scheme.
Blankenbaker persuaded more than 100 individuals to invest more than ten million dollars in the Stargrower Entities, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana. He represented to investors that the funds they invested would be used to finance the use of shipping containers of food.
However, he did not invest their money as he had described. Blankenbaker diverted the investment money he received to primarily make interest payments and return of principal payments to other investors and to fund personal expenses and unrelated business ventures.
Thirty-four investors lost over $1,400,000 in this scheme, the government said.
Blankenbaker other business, EDU Holding Trust, in one instance fraudulently resulted in a loss of $110,200 to an investor.
The was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Securities and Exchange Commission. Assistant U.S. Attorney James M. Warden prosecuted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.