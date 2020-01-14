Man rescued from pond now faces DUI charge

A Missouri man rescued from a pond after his truck went off the road in western Vigo County Monday night now faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Gerard J. Dunn, 58, was rescued from his truck by Sugar Creek firefighters who responded at 9:50 p.m. Monday.
Dunn told police he was moving to Delaware and that his GPS led him down the road and into the pond.
He was checked and released by ambulance personnel at the scene, then Dunn was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital for a blood alcohol test after he agreed to submit to a chemical test. At the hospital, police said, Dunn declined to be tested and became aggressive with police.
He was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 2:47 a.m. Tuesday and released at 1:14 p.m. Tuesday after appearing in Vigo Superior Court 5.
Deputy Derek DeHart reported Dunn's dog, which was also rescued from the truck, was taken to an animal shelter.
