A Terre Haute man was rescued from the Wabash River on Saturday after falling from a train bridge.

Terre Haute Police Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson tweeted that officers responded to the bridge around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that a man fell from it into the river.

Adamson said the man was pulled from the river and taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The man was cited for trespassing. 

