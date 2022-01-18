A Vigo County man received a 9-year total sentence Tuesday in connection with an April 2021 robbery on Terre Haute’s east side.
Jimmie Joe Cheesman III, 19, will serve one year on work release, one year on home detention, six years on formal probation, and receive credit for about a year served in the Vigo County Jail awaiting trial.
Cheesman appeared via video in Vigo Superior Court 6 where Judge Michael Lewis approved a plea agreement. Cheesman admitted guilt to armed robbery and criminal recklessness.
Lewis said Cheesman must successfully complete work release before he will be approved for home detention. Violations could result in the sentence being served in prison rather than in community corrections or on probation.
Cheesman was arrested in connection with an early morning robbery at Walmart on U.S. 40/Indiana 46.
According to a probable cause affidavit, city police said a store employee attempted to stop a man who left the store with a shopping cart containing a television, diapers, and several other items for which he failed to pay.
A bystander attempted to assist the store employee, but the bystander said the man pointed a gun at him, so the bystander backed away. Police eventually located a suspect vehicle, which had been spray-painted since the incident, and the driver.
The plea agreement dismissed theft charges filed in connection with a November 2020 incident.
