Man now charged as adult in shooting incident, robbery attempt

A man arrested just before he turned 18 in connection with a gunfire incident and an attempted armed robbery has been waived to adult court and now faces the same charges as his three co-defendants.
Javen Elder of Terre Haute was a few days shy of his 18th birthday when the alleged Feb. 2 incidents occurred, resulting in the original criminal charges being filed in juvenile court. Elder’s case has been transferred to Vigo Superior Court 1.
According to charging information, Elder was with the three other adults when they entered the JP Stop and Shop with a handgun intending to rob the store.
The four co-defendants also went to a house on North 12th Street intending to rob the occupants, police said. Outside the house, gunshots were fired at the door and wall of the house. No one was injured.
Police in the area heard the gunshots and located the four suspects in a vehicle nearby.
They were all arrested.
Britney Dove, 19, of Brazil, Jesse Hobbs, 18, and Donald R. Johnson, both of Terre Haute, were booked into the Vigo County Jail on felony charges of attempted burglary, attempted robbery and criminal recklessness. Elder faces the same charges,
Their criminal cases are all pending in Division 1 with a July 20 trial date set for Dove, Hobbs and Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.