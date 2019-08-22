Man leads troopers on chase that ends in bean field

A Terre Haute man led state troopers on a chase Wednesday that ended in a bean field and with his arrest on multiple charges, according to Indiana State Police.
Chad Decker, 45, was booked on a felony charge of resisting law enforcement in a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, criminal mischief, refusal to identify himself and criminal trespass.
Trooper Andrew Mattern about 4 p.m. Wednesday went to pull over an SUV on U.S. 41 near French Driver, but the driver did not stop immediately and continued on for about a mile.
After he did stop, police said, he refused to identify himself, but the trooper recognized him from previous encounters. The trooper also noticed a strong odor of alcohol and partial bottle of Crown Royal whiskey on the passenger seat.
Ordered out of the vehicle, the driver did not comply and manged to get the SUV into drive despite the trooper's efforts, according to ISP. The vehicle then fled north on U.S. 41.
Police said Decker's SUV cut through a Pimento gas station lot, drove on railroad tracks just west of west of Vandyks Street and eventually entered a bean field, where it got stuck.
A local farmer arrived and gave Trooper Mattern a ride in his four-while drive pickup truck into the field. On their approach, Decker got out of his SUV and ran away but was caught, police said.
Decker refused a chemical test and was taken to Vigo County Jail.
