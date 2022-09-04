Man killed in Parke County auto accident

One person died in a two-vehicle accident about 12:24 p.m. Sunday in the "Snake Holler" area of Parke County.

The Parke County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to U.S. 41 near mile marker 132 to find a 2012 Toyota Camry had collided with a 2015 Ford F150.

Brad A. Pollock, 47 of Veedersburg, was driving the Camry on northbound U.S. 41 when his vehicle went left of center at a turn and struck the truck, which was driven by Michael S. Myers, 61 of Waynetown.

Pollock was pronounced dead at the scene. Excessive speed was a contributing factor, police said.

Myers and his passenger were taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for non-life threatening injuries.

Assisting the sheriff's department were Parke County EMS, Lyford Rescue, Adams Township Rescue, Mecca Fire Department and Rosedale town marshal.

