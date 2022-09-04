Man killed in Parke County auto accident

One person died in a two-vehicle accident about 12:24 p.m. Sunday in the "Snake Holler" area of Parke County.
The Parke County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to U.S. 41 near mile marker 132 to find a 2012 Toyota Camry had collided with a 2015 Ford F150.
Brad A. Pollock, 47 of Veedersburg, was driving the Camry on northbound U.S. 41 when his vehicle went left of center at a turn and struck the truck, which was driven by Michael S. Myers, 61 of Waynetown.
Pollock was pronounced dead at the scene. Excessive speed was a contributing factor, police said.
Myers and his passenger were taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for non-life threatening injuries.
Assisting the sheriff's department were Parke County EMS, Lyford Rescue, Adams Township Rescue, Mecca Fire Department and Rosedale town marshal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.