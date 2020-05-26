An Indianapolis man is jailed on multiple charges after a domestic violence incident about 3:20 a.m. today, according to the Parke County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies dispatched to Hobson Cabins, 2960 E. Hobson Way, arrested Roger Wethington, 51, on charges of battery causing serious bodily injury, criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement and intimidation. He was booked into Parke County Jail and is held without bond pending a court appearance.

Police said the female victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Crawfordsville, then transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment of injuries.

Assisting the sheriff's deputies were the Rockville Police Department, Marshall Volunteer Fire Department and Parke County EMS.