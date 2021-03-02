A 35-year-old Illinois man and his infant daughter died in a fire early Monday morning, the Edgar County coroner said Monday.
Coroner Scott Barrett said crews responded to the fire at 1:40 a.m. Monday at 102 Water St., Vermilion, which is about eight miles east of Paris.
The Paris Fire Department found the home engulfed in flames. A woman and two young children made it out of the house.
The woman told firefighters her boyfriend and infant daughter were still inside, the coroner said.
Firefighters entered the building and found bodies of Michael J. Phipps, 35, and 2-month-old Nettie L. Phipps. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Autopsies were planned Tuesday.
Illinois State Police, the State Fire Marshal’s office, the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, the Paris Fire Department, and the coroner’s office is investigating the deadly fire.
