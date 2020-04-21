A man is in custody after refusing to surrender to Vigo and Terre Haute police for nearly two hours Tuesday evening in western Vigo County.

Vigo Sheriff John Plasse said the suspect was taken to a local hospital for treatment of stab wounds sustained in a domestic incident earlier in the day.

Get breaking news delivered to you! Sign up for our newsletters to get the latest, breaking news.

Plasse said police, in the course of investigating the earlier incident, found the suspect had fled to an acquaintance's home on Center Avenue north of West Terre Haute.

The suspect initially refused to come out, Plasse said.

For the safety of the officers involved, Plasse said the Terre Haute Police Department Special Response Team was called for assistance.

Using a robot to make contact with the suspect, police said the suspect communicated that he couldn't move and needed help.

SRT officers retrieved the suspect, who was then taken to a local hospital.

Plasse said the suspect's wounds were not as significant as police were initially led to believe and that they are not life threatening.

Police are investigating the incident that led to the brief standoff.

Reporter Alex Modesitt can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at alex.modesitt@tribstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @TribStarAlex.