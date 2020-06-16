A Terre Haute man was injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday afternoon on Barnhart Road.

Lt. Mike Anderson of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department said Jacob T. Quinn, 32, was riding a 2013 Yamaha when he lost control in a curve and laid down the cycle. The Yamaha skidded for about 20 feet before going off the road into a guardrail.

Quinn was wearing a helmet, police said, but was ejected and suffered internal injuries. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

