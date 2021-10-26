Man gets prison term for gas station robbery

A Lake County man was ordered to serve to nine years in prison in connection with a June 2020 armed robbery at a Terre Haute gas station.
Dameon Montrell Burks, 41, pleaded guilty to armed robbery, a Level 3 felony, in Vigo Superior Court 6. Judge Michael Lewis sentenced Burks to 12 years in prison, with three suspended to formal probation.
A plea agreement dismissed a theft charge.
Police responded June 26, 2020, to an armed robbery at Phillips 66 at the corner of Third Street and Third Avenue. A witness said the suspect displayed a large knife to the store clerk and took an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect fled the gas station.
THPD detectives reviewed the surveillance video and several officers recognized the suspect. He was arrested at a Terre Haute residence, and has been held in jail since his arrest.
Burks has criminal convictions in Lake County on charges of reckless homicide, carjacking and theft. He was released from the Indiana Department of Correction in October 2014.
