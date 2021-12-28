A West Terre Haute man has been sentenced to nine years in Vigo County Community Corrections after pleading guilty to three felony charges in connection with an April 2020 standoff in the Marion Heights area.
Edward Vernon Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to rape, a Level 3 felony, domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies during a recent hearing in Vigo Superior Court 6.
Wilson was ordered to serve his sentence as a direct commitment to Vigo County Work Release. He will receive credit for more than 450 days served in the Vigo County Jail and on pre-trial placement in the home detention program.
Wilson also was ordered to report to an anger management/batterer’s intervention program.
Additional charges of burglary, intimidation and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
Wilson was arrested after a two-hour standoff following report of a domestic incident. A woman told police she returned to her home hoping Wilson had calmed down, but she was battered and grabbed a kitchen knife to stab Wilson before fleeing again.
Police said they discovered a marijuana growing operation inside a bedroom closet of Wilson's home during the investigation.
