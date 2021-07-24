A Terre Haute man received a 20-year total sentence on a guilty plea to aggravated battery after admitting to striking two people in the face with a wooden club studded with nails.
Chelton R. James, 23, was ordered to serve nine years in prison, three years on home detention if he qualifies for the program, followed by eight years probation.
James, 23, was originally charged with burglary, aggravated battery causing permanent disfigurement, and three counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon in connection with a March 2020 fight in the 1300 block of Sixth Avenue. At the scene, police found several people at the front of a house arguing with multiple people in a vehicle on the street.
Multiple witnesses said James forced his way into the house and swung a club multiple times, striking two women in the face, one male in the head, one male in the shoulder and another male in the hand.
The women were taken for medical treatment, with one woman transferred to a trauma hospital due to the severity of her injuries.
The conviction also qualifies James as a serious violent felon, and he loses all rights to possess any firearm.
