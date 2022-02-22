A Terre Haute man has pleaded guilty to robbery in connection to an April 13, 2021, incident in Thompson Park.
Colton J. Clements, 19, was sentenced Tuesday in Vigo Superior Court to four years on the Level 5 felony, and received credit for 383 days already served in jail and on electronic monitoring.
Judge Sarah Mullican suspended the remaining two years and 347 days of the sentence to formal probation. The plea agreement dismissed additional charges of armed robbery and theft.
Clements and co-defendant Ashlton Joseph Lee Bennett were arrested after the victim told police he was sitting on a bench in the park when the teenagers approached and asked for a cigarette. One of the suspect's then pulled out a handgun and took the victim’s backpack and cell phone.
Bennett’s case remains pending, with a jury trial set for April 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.