A Terre Haute was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in a child molestation case involving multiple victims.
Jonathon Wayne Brewster, 52, was ordered to serve the 20-year sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction by Judge John Roach in Vigo Superior Court 1.
The victims and their mother made statements during the sentencing hearing. Brewster’s father and sister asked for leniency.
According to a probable cause affidavit, a friend of the victims told the victims’ mother about the minors being inappropriately touched by Brewster.
Those victims were interviewed at Susie’s Place in Terre Haute, and both said Brewster had touched them and performed sex acts on them, according to the affidavit. The victims’ mother also told police she had been battered by Brewster.
Brewster was sentenced to 15 years in prison on a Level 3 felony charge of child molestation, and five years on a Level 5 felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor. The sentences are to be served consecutively.
