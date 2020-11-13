A Terre Haute man was arrested in Sullivan County late Thursday following a vehicle pursuit, according to a news release from Sullivan Sheriff Clark Cottom.
Jeffrey Hickman, 38, was taken to the Sullivan County and charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness while armed with deadly weapon.
His bond was set at $62,000.
Police said about 10:30 p.m., Sullivan County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Copeland attempted to stop a traffic violator on U.S. 41 near Shelburn.
Police said Hickman refused to stop, turning east off the highway onto Mill Street. A pursuit followed, eventually ending up in a rural part of the county. Police said Hickamn went off road, through multiple fields and eventually back onto the road.
Police said they saw Hickman throwing items out the window, including a handgun, which officers later retrieved. One of the items thrown damaged a deputy’s windshield, according to police.
Police later deployed stop sticks, ending the pursuit.
Agencies assisting sheriff’s deputies were Sullivan police, Indiana conservation officers and Shelburn Town Marshal.
