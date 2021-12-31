Man faces multiple charges after police chase

A Terre Haute man was jailed after leading police on a chase, city police said.
Terre Haute officers said they recognized a man wanted on a warrant and attempted a stop about 4:15 p.m. Friday near North 13th Street and Buckeye Street.
Police said the driver refused to stop led police on a chase that ended in the Stratford Hills Subdivision when the man drove into a creek. He attempted to flee on foot, but was caught with the aid of West Terre Haute K-9 team.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Donald P. Murray, 40, was booked into Vigo County jail on charges including resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, operator never licensed, reckless driving and a failure to appear.
He has a court date on Tuesday.
