A Carlisle man faces criminal charges after police said he killed a family dog and left the animal's carcass along a road.
Alexander J. Keene, 40, of Carlisle, was arrested on charges of domestic violence-animal cruelty, killing a domestic animal and failure to properly dispose of a dead animal, all Level 6 felony charges.
Indiana State Police investigated complaints from local citizens and the Sullivan County Department of Child Services. Master Trooper Detective Angie Hahn said Keene had become furious with the family dog, striking it several times and roughly throwing the dog to the ground. The dog was fatally injured.
Police said Keene then left the home with the dead animal and disposed of its body along a county road.
Keene was arrested today and has posted bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.