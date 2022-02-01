A Terre Haute man faces preliminary charges of child exploitation and voyeurism in connection with an allegation that he recorded a child taking a shower on his cell phone.
Hirofumi Yamashita, 60, was booked into the Vigo County Jail on Monday. An initial hearing in his case is set for Friday in Vigo Superior Court 6.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police investigated a report in October from a woman who said Yamashita had placed his phone in a bathroom pointed at the shower while the child was in the shower. The woman said she took the phone with her when she left Yamashita's house.
Police received a search warrant for the phone and it was processed by the Vigo County High Tech Crime Lab at Indiana State University. Video recovered on the phone include the child in the shower, as well as multiple photos of nude girls younger than age 15.
Yamashita remains in jail with bond set at $25,000, no 10 percent allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.