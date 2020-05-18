Man faces charges after shots-fired incident

A homeless man faces multiple criminal charges after gunfire Friday night in the 2300 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute.
Phillip Foster Jr., 25, was booked into the Vigo County Jail at 10:31 p.m. Friday on charges of arson, criminal recklessness, pointing a a firearm and criminal mischief.
Police said they were called to the area after Foster returned to a home where he had caused damage earlier in the evening. Witnesses said Foster kicked and damaged a vehicle and pointed a shotgun at a neighbor who told Foster to stop kicking the vehicle.
Witnesses said Foster pointed the gun into the air and fired it, then rode away on a bicycle.
Police later found him near 23rd and Crawford streets.
Foster is to appear in court Wednesday. His bond is set at $25,000, no 10 percent allowed.
