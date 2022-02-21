Man faces charges after chase, multiple incidents

A Hendricks County man faces multiple criminal charges following an investigation by police agencies in five counties.
Timothy J. Warmuth, 40, of Amo, was arrested Saturday in Morgan County following a police chase.
Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole said deputies investigated a series of local crimes from Feb. 12 to 18 between the Bellmore area and Raccoon Lake.
The incidents included the theft of an enclosed trailer taken on Feb. 12, a police chase Feb. 15 resulting in recovery of a vehicle stolen from Hendricks County, and the theft of two pickup trucks on Feb. 16, police said.
Deputies identified Warmuth as the suspect. He was found Saturday in Morgan County, and fled from police in a vehicle stolen from Parke County, the sheriff's office said.
Parke County deputies received an arrest warrant on the four incidents occurring in Parke County. Other possible criminal charges are pending.
Warmuth is being held in the Morgan County Jail and is expected to be transferred to Parke County at a later date.
Agenices assisting include the Clay, Putnam and Morgan county sheriff's departments, Amo Town Marshal and Danville Police.
