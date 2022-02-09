A Terre Haute man faces multiple felony drug charges following a bicycle pursuit Tuesday.
Police said Ronald Luci, 28, was known to have outstanding warrants when he was spotted by police riding a bicycle on Jessica Drive about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Indiana State Trooper Andrew Mattern recognized Luci and used the loudspeaker on his police car to order Luci to stop. Luci disregarded Trooper Mattern’s requests, however, and turned onto Mews Drive in an attempt to elude the officer. Luci rode his bicycle through a fenced in area covered in deep snow, police said.
Mattern then followed Luci on foot, giving verbal commands to stop. Luci lost control of his bicycle due to the deep snow, crashed and ran away on foot while dropping items as he was running, police said. Trooper Mattern caught Luci a short distance later and took him into custody.
During a search of the area through which Luci had ran, police said methamphetamine was found. Luci was arrested on pending charges of possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, and on Vigo County warrants for escape, counterfeiting and possession of methamphetamine, controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Luci was taken to the Vigo County Jail with bond set at $150,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.