Man faces charge of sexual misconduct with minor

A Brazil man was arrested Wednesday after an Indiana State Police investigation into alleged sexual misconduct with a minor.
Tony G. Brock, 39, of Brazil, was booked in the Clay County Justice Center and charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 4 felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Level 5 felony.
Bond was set at $25,000.
State police began the investigation in November 2018, after receiving information that a 13-year-old girl had been sexually abused, according to an ISP news release.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Brock on July 11. He was arrested Wednesday morning in Vermillion County by the Clinton City Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.