Man faces arson charge in Terre Haute fire

A Terre Haute man arrested for a Tuesday arson that badly injured his brother will appear in Vigo Superior Court 1 on Thursday.
Samuel Edward Haney II, 54, told police he set a fire at his ex-girlfriend's apartment because she was letting his brother stay with her there, a court document says.
City firefighters and police were dispatched to a fire in the 1800 block of North 10th Street about 4:21 p.m. Tuesday.
The injured man was being removed from the residence when police arrived, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of second- and third-degree burns on 70 percent of his body. He was later transferred to Eskanazi Hospital burn unit in Indianapolis.
Witnesses told police they saw a man outside on the south side of the building just before the fire broke out. The man was identified as Haney, and police were directed to Haney's ex-wife's residence on North Ninth Street as a possible place to find him. A witness on North Ninth Street said Haney had left a few minutes earlier, and Haney was seen with blood on his arm and shirt.
Police found Haney in the area of 14th and Chestnut streets and took him to THPD headquarters for questioning. Police said Haney told them he had been in a physical fight with the man injured in the fire. Haney said he later went outside, broke a window and reached in through the window to set fire to the curtains.
Police said Haney had injuries to his right arm consistent with being injured by a broken window.
A preliminary charge of arson resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 2 felony, is pending. Haney is being held in the Vigo County Jail with bond set at $35,000, 10% not percent allowed.
Haney has a lengthy criminal history in Vigo County. He recently pleaded guilty to arson as a Level 4 felony and received a seven-year sentence that was suspended to probation.
