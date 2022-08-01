Man escapes rollover crash without injuries

A Paris, Illinois, man walked away from a rollover crash without injury early Sunday.
A few minutes before 3 a.m. Sunday, Vermillion County dispatch received a call from a Life 360 phone app stating a crash was detected on Indiana 63 near North Vermillion schools.
A deputy then located a black 2001 Ford pickup truck on its roof in the ditch near North Vermillion High School. The driver, James Philips, 58, of Paris, said he had fallen asleep while driving, Sheriff Mike Phelps said in a news release.
Philips was traveling south on Indiana 63 and entered the median in front of North Vermillion Elementary. His vehicle continued in the median for approximately 1100 feet before entering the southbound lanes again. Philips overcorrected, causing his truck to roll two or three times before coming to a stop in the ditch, police said.
Philips showed no signs of impairment. He was uninjured and signed a refusal of treatment after being examined by medics, the sheriff said.
