Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom announced Sunday afternoon that a man was killed Saturday in an off-road ATV accident.
Sullivan County Sheriff’s dispatch was notified around 4 p.m. of an ATV accident in a wooded area west of Hymera, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Upon arrival emergency crews discovered the driver had passed away as a result of his injuries.
The incident appeared to be a tragic accident, with no indications of foul play, the news release stated.
Because the accident involved an off-road vehicle, Cottom summoned Indiana Conservation Officers, who are now the lead agency in the investigation. The Sullivan County Coroner was also on the scene.
Indiana Conservation Officers will release further details at the appropriate time, the release stated.
