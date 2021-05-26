A man died early Wednesday following a Parke County police pursuit on U.S. 36 west of Bellmore.
Sheriff Justin Cole said a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of U.S. 36 and Indiana 59 when the motorcycle accelerated at a high rate of speed.
The deputy lost sight of the motorcycle, but came upon debris in the highway near Seip Road. The deputy found the motorcycle and driver in a ditch.
The deputy started life-saving treatment until fire and ambulance personnel arrived, Cole said, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The identity of the man has not been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.