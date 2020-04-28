Man denied permit for 'exotic dance' club sues Terre Haute

An Illinois man denied a special-use permit for an adult-oriented business on Terre Haute’s northeast side has filed a federal lawsuit against the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals claiming the local zoning laws violate constitutional rights to present exotic dance performances.

The lawsuit was filed Monday on behalf of Mike Bickers, a resident of Charleston, Illinois, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

The suit contends the requirement to get a special-use permit violates the First Amendment for freedom of expression and violates the 14th Amendment’s clause for equal protection under the law by targeting adult-oriented businesses.

Bickers is requesting an injunction against enforcement of local laws stopping his intended use of the property, and he is asking for $500,000 in damages from the city.

The lawsuit says Bickers purchased property at 3295 N. Fruitridge Ave., the former site of a Pizza Inn restaurant, after receiving a favorable pre-approval from the Vigo County Area Planning Department for a special-use request to use the property for an adult-oriented business.

Bickers purchased the Fruitridge property in June 2018 for $134,000 and invested thousands of dollars in its renovations, the lawsuit claims. He filed for a special-use exemption before the Terre Haute Board of Zoning Appeals in March 2019, and received a recommendation for approval in May 2019 in a review by zoning board staff, the lawsuit claims.

The Board of Zoning Appeals on June 5, however, voted 4-0 to denied a special-use exemption to allow an adult-oriented business, citing objections from a neighboring industry and the proximity to youth sports fields.

Bickers objected, saying the location meets the requirements set out in local zoning laws, and it is located in an industrial area. The rules also allow a special exception for an adult-oriented business if the property is 500 feet from any residential property; 500 feet from any religious institution, public or private school for grades K-12; 500 feet from any city park; 500 feet from any child care/daycare facility; and 500 feet from any other adult-oriented business.

Bickers filed a lawsuit in Vigo Superior Court 6 appealing the board’s decision, but that suit was dismissed in November 2019 when a judge found it was not filed, as required, within 30 days of the June hearing.

The federal suit filed Monday asks for an evidentiary hearing for an injunction to be set at the court’s soonest opportunity.

The lawsuit names defendants as zoning board members Jason Saavedra, Bill Treadway, Paul Clapp, John Collett and Jeff Ford, along with Mayor Duke Bennett and city attorney Darrell “Eddie” Felling Jr.