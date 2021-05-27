A Mason, Illinois, man has been found guilty at trial in the 2020 shooting death of a Paris woman.
Christopher E. Glass, 37, was found guilty of first-degree murder, concealment of a homicide and aggravated battery following 90 minutes of jury deliberation today in Effingham County.
Sentencing is set for Aug. 3.
The body of Kimberly Mattingly, 29, was found April 28, 2020, buried on rural property in Beecher City, Illinois. Her mother had reported her missing April 8. Glass was reportedly the last person to see Mattingly alive.
Glass was arrested April 29 in Terre Haute following an Illinois State Police investigation.
During an interview with police, Glass gave conflicting statements but admitted to shooting Mattingly,
The investigation also resulted in the arrest of Glass's friend Aaron Kaiser of Beecher City, who was convicted last year and sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison for concealing Mattingly’s murder.
