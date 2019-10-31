Man convicted of impersonating a peace officer

A Terre Haute man accused of presenting himself as a federal agent in Edgar County, Illinois, has been convicted of two felony counts of falsely impersonating a peace officer.
A jury on Wednesday returned the guilty verdicts on the charges, according to the Edgar County State's Attorney's Office. Sentencing on the Class 2 and Class 4 felony counts is set for Dec. 5. Hefner is in custody.
Justin Hefner, 42, a former Paris, Illinois, resident, was arrested Feb. 14, 2018, after sheriff's deputies said he told them he was a federal agent and sought their help in making arrests. He was wearing body armor at the time and carrying a private security officers' badge and a gun that turned out to be a BB gun.
An AR-15 with a bump stock and numerous rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle.
