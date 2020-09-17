Man convicted of 2016 Staunton murder

An Oct. 14 sentencing is set for a Clay County man convicted in the 2016 death of a Staunton woman.

A jury on Wednesday found Jesse L. Mathews, 39, guilty of murder and abuse of a corpse following a trial in Clay Circuit Court.

Mathews faces a potential prison sentence of 51 to 87 years. He faces a sentence of 45 to 65 years on the murder conviction and up to 2 1/2 years on the abuse of a corpse conviction. Mathews also pleaded guilty to a habitual offender enhancement, which could add six to 20 years.

Mathews was charged in connection with the death of 52-year-old Virginia Marie “Dee” Myrtle, whose body was found in her home Jan. 31, 2016, in the 200 block of West Columbus Street, Staunton.

A grand jury on Aug. 10, 2017, returned a two-count indictment against Mathews, who was already in custody of the Indiana Department of Correction. He was serving a five-year prison sentence for a Clay County burglary conviction. He was released from prison to the Clay Clay County jail in June 2020 to await the murder trial.

Myrtle was found dead in her home after police received a 911 call about a deceased woman.

Prosecutor Emily Clarke said an autopsy showed Myrtle was shot twice in the head, with one shot being fatal. After she was dead, an attempt was made to severe her head using a saw.

Clarke said Mathews' DNA was found on the saw, which was found in Myrtle's neck.

The jury also heard testimony from an Indiana State Police detective about a cell phone location information that linked Mathew's to the crime scene.

No motive for the homicide was known.

Clarke said the evidence presented to the jury was mostly circumstantial, but that evidence — such as the DNA and cell phone information — added up.

Clarke, who was deputy prosecutor when the homicide occurred, said it has been a long process to bring the case to trial.

"I'm happy its over, and obviously happy with the result," Clarke said Thursday. "It's a lot of hard work that ended with good result."

The trial began Sept. 8 and concluded Wednesday with the jury returning a verdict around 5:30 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the courtroom was closed to the public, but the trial was broadcast live-stream as authorized by the Indiana Supreme Court.